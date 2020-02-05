Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Able to skate Tuesday
Murray (back) was able to skate with assistant coach Kenny McCudden on Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
The defenseman has been out of action since Dec. 14, but he appears to be making progress. The Jackets still don't have a firm timetable for when Murray might rejoin the lineup, but given how the team is playing right now (18-2-5 in its last 25 games), there's no rush to get the 26-year-old back on the ice.
