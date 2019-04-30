Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Absent for Game 3
Murray (upper body) will not play in Game 3 versus Boston on Tuesday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Murray remains without a timetable for his return, but it certainly won't be coming on home ice in Game 3, as the Columbus blueliner will sit once again, sidelined with a pesky upper-body injury that has kept Murray out of action since the middle of February. Until the team updates his situation, consider the 25-year-old as out "indefinitely".
