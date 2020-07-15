Murray was missing from Wednesday's practice session, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Murray may just be taking a maintenance day but the league's policy on injuries will prevent the team from providing any additional details. If the blueliner misses any significant time, Scott Harrington figures to be the next man up for the play-in series matchup with Toronto.
