Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Activated, sent to minors for conditioning
Murray (back) was activated from injured reserve reserve Saturday and sent to AHL Cleveland for a conditioning stint.
Murray last played for the Blue Jackets in late November, so it's not surprising that he's a little out of shape. The blueliner's stay likely won't last too long, with 14 days being the maximum he's allowed to be on assignment. Considering his contributions to Columbus, the club likely hopes to get Murray back sooner rather than later. Still, he doesn't produce at a rate that keeps him heavily owned in most fantasy formats.
