Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Averaging 16:49 of ice time
Murray has notched two points in eight contests to start the 2017-18 regular season.
After battling injuries the second half of last season, the once highly touted prospect is skating mostly on the third line to start the new season. Still, two points in limited ice time is a good bounce back start for Murray, especially after he only notched one point in his last 16 games to close out his 2016-17 season. It's hard to see Murray returning to his career high 25-point season this year, but eclipsing 15 points should be in reason if he can stay healthy.
