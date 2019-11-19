Murray (knee) will return to the lineup Tuesday against Montreal, Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

The oft-injured Murray only missed one game with this latest knock, as he benefited from a light schedule that's seen the Blue Jackets play only one game over the past week. Columbus' second overall pick from the 2012 draft is a serviceable contributor when he's in there, with a career average of .32 points per game played -- a 26-point pace when translated to an 82-game season.