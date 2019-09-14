Murray says he's fully recovered from the back injury that sidelined him for the end of last season, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The defenseman also missed three months the season before with back trouble, and as a result he changed his training plan this summer to include more core strengthening and stability exercises. "I feel pretty good," Murray said. "Everything's doing pretty well, so I'm just going to take it a day at a time here and see how (it) goes." The 25-year-old has only been able to play a full 82-game schedule once in his career, back in 2015-16, but he produced 29 points and a plus-20 rating -- both career highs -- last season despite suiting up for only 56 contests.