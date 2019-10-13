Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Big night in Carolina
Murray recorded two assists while adding two shots, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.
After being held without a point through the first four games of the season, Murray came through with a huge performance to help hand Carolina its first loss of the year. The 26-year-old did set career highs with 29 points (one goal, 28 assists) and a plus-20 rating in 2018-19, but without regular power-play time Murray's ceiling is limited in most fantasy formats.
