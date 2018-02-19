Murray (back) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Cleveland on Monday.

Murray potted a goal in his one appearance for the Monsters on Sunday, which is a pretty good indication he is ready to go. An injury to fellow blueliner Dean Kukan (upper body) likely cleared the way for Murray to make his return to NHL action for the first time since Nov. 27. At this point in the season, it's unlikely the 24-year-old has enough time to reach the 20-point mark.