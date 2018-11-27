Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Continues piling up helpers
Murray picked up two assists in Monday's 7-5 win over the Red Wings.
The 25-year-old has been able to avoid injuries so far, and as a result he's on pace for the best season of his career, scoring 13 points through 24 games -- in fact, his 12 assists already tops his total from last season in 44 contests. Murray's played a full schedule only once, so another breakdown could be just around the corner, but as long as he can stay healthy he's providing some intriguing fantasy value.
