Murray (upper body) stayed back in Columbus as the team traveled to Tampa Bay for Games 1 and 2, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Murray wasn't expected to be ready for the start of the first round, but the fact that he isn't able to join the team on the road raises serious concerns about whether he will be able to return at all in the playoffs. Adam Clendening was recalled from AHL Cleveland in order to add some extra depth on the blue line with Murray and Adam McQuaid (head) both unavailable.