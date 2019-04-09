Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Doesn't make trip
Murray (upper body) stayed back in Columbus as the team traveled to Tampa Bay for Games 1 and 2, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Murray wasn't expected to be ready for the start of the first round, but the fact that he isn't able to join the team on the road raises serious concerns about whether he will be able to return at all in the playoffs. Adam Clendening was recalled from AHL Cleveland in order to add some extra depth on the blue line with Murray and Adam McQuaid (head) both unavailable.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...