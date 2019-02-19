Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Doesn't make trip
Murray (upper body) did not travel with the team to Montreal on Tuesday and won't be in the lineup, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Murray logged a mere 3:24 of ice time in Monday's matchup with Tampa Bay before being forced out of the game. The blueliner hasn't found the back of the net since Nov. 6 versus Dallas, but did manage to rack up 21 helpers over that stretch. Without Murray available, Dean Kukan figures to slot into the lineup.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Knocked out of Monday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Records three helpers•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Good to go•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Status for Thursday unclear•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Status uncertain against Avs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...