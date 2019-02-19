Murray (upper body) did not travel with the team to Montreal on Tuesday and won't be in the lineup, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Murray logged a mere 3:24 of ice time in Monday's matchup with Tampa Bay before being forced out of the game. The blueliner hasn't found the back of the net since Nov. 6 versus Dallas, but did manage to rack up 21 helpers over that stretch. Without Murray available, Dean Kukan figures to slot into the lineup.