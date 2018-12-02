Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Exits late, seen limping
Murray exited late in Saturday's game against the Islanders and was spotted limping in the locker room, according to The Athletic's Tom Reed.
Murray logged two shots and a plus-1 rating prior to exiting. Look for an update on the blueliner's status prior to Columbus' Tuesday clash with Calgary.
