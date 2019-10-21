Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Expected to play Monday
Murray (upper body) took part in pregame warmups and is expected to play Monday in Toronto, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Assuming he plays, Murray will have only missed one game with his upper-body issue. The 26-year-old's return will send Dean Kukan back to the bench.
