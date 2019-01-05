Murray picked up an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

That's now four points, all helpers, in the last six games for Murray. The 25-year-old has one goal and 19 points through 40 games, but it's the latter stat that's the most encouraging -- the oft-injured blueliner's played a full 82 games only once so far in his career, but Murray hasn't missed a game yet this season. If he can stay off IR, he's on pace to blow past his career high of 25 points.