Murray scored his second goal of the season in Monday's win over the Capitals.

The blueliner took a feed from Eric Robinson and wired it home behind Braden Holtby in the second period, giving the Jackets a 2-0 lead en route to a 5-2 win. Murray failed to hit the scoresheet at all in eight games during November, but he already has two points (a goal and a helper) in four December contests.