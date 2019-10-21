Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Game-time decision Monday
Murray (upper body) is considered a game-time call for Monday's game against the Maple Leafs, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Murray skated Monday morning and he's expected to partake in warmups before the Blue Jackets make a decision. If he's unable to go, Dean Kukan is expected to draw in for the second straight game.
