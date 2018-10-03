Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Good to go Thursday
Murray (groin) will return to action Thursday night against host Detroit.
Murray added one goal and 11 assists over 44 games last season. Now 25 years old, he has yet to fully realize his potential as the second overall pick from the 2012 draft.
