Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Good to go
Murray (lower body) will play Thursday against Arizona, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
The Blue Jackets will be happy to have Murray back following his one-game absence, as he's had his best season as a pro this year, tying his career high in points (25) in just 50 games while posting an admirable plus-14 rating over that span. He's expected to skate with David Savard on Columbus' second pairing against the Coyotes.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Status for Thursday unclear•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Status uncertain against Avs•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Question mark for Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Strong effort after break•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...