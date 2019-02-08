Murray (lower body) will play Thursday against Arizona, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

The Blue Jackets will be happy to have Murray back following his one-game absence, as he's had his best season as a pro this year, tying his career high in points (25) in just 50 games while posting an admirable plus-14 rating over that span. He's expected to skate with David Savard on Columbus' second pairing against the Coyotes.