Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: In lineup Sunday
Murray (undisclosed) will play in Sunday's road contest against Vancouver, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Murray was in the lineup for two games after missing the prior 34 contests before he suffered another injury. Fortunately, this injury only cost him one game this time. The 6-foot-1 blueliner has nine points in 26 games this season.
