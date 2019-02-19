Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Knocked out of Monday's game
Murray (upper body) will not return to action against the Lightning on Monday.
Murray was on the ice for just 3:24 during the first period before heading back to the locker room. The 25-year-old has a career-high 29 points this season and any missed time for him will be a huge blow to the Columbus blue line.
