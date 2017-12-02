Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Lands on IR
Murray (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Murray's vacated spot will be seized by Matt Calvert, who was activated off injured reserve. The blueliner will miss Saturday's contest, but he will be eligible to return as soon as Tuesday. However, the team will need to activate him from injured reserve before his return to the lineup.
