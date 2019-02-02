Murray (undisclosed) was on the ice for warmups Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of Jackets Insider reports. As a result, it appears as though he'll suit up against the Blues.

Murray was banged up in Thursday's game against the Jets, but his participation in warmups bodes well for his chances of being on the ice against the Blues. The sixth-year defenseman is projected to form the second defensive pair with Dean Kukan.

More News
Our Latest Stories