Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Likely to play Saturday
Murray (undisclosed) was on the ice for warmups Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of Jackets Insider reports. As a result, it appears as though he'll suit up against the Blues.
Murray was banged up in Thursday's game against the Jets, but his participation in warmups bodes well for his chances of being on the ice against the Blues. The sixth-year defenseman is projected to form the second defensive pair with Dean Kukan.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Question mark for Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Strong effort after break•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Makes impact in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Returning Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Will not play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Finds scoresheet against Carolina•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...