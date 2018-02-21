Murray recorded two hits and a blocked shot through 20:17 of ice time during Tuesday's 2-1 win over New Jersey.

The 24-year-old defenseman missed 35 games dating back to Nov. 28 with a back injury, so it was encouraging to see him log big minutes in his return. He has just a single goal and four assists through 25 games, but his presence will be appreciated by the Blue Jackets with Markus Nutivaara currently nursing an undisclosed affliction.

