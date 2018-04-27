Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Looking ahead to international competition
Murray will participate in the IIHF World Championship which is scheduled to commence in Denmark next week, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Murray will join forward Pierre Luc-Dubois as representatives for Team Canada. While an assist counted as the defenseman's lone point in the conference quarterfinals loss to the Capitals, he displayed a sense of fearlessness evident from 20 blocked shots over those six games. Murray's due for a new contract as a restricted free agent this summer, having earned $2.825 million on his last deal.
