Murray will participate in the IIHF World Championship which is scheduled to commence in Denmark next week, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Murray will join forward Pierre Luc-Dubois as representatives for Team Canada. While an assist counted as the defenseman's lone point in the conference quarterfinals loss to the Capitals, he displayed a sense of fearlessness evident from 20 blocked shots over those six games. Murray's due for a new contract as a restricted free agent this summer, having earned $2.825 million on his last deal.