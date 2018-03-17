Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Looking to emerge from pine
Murray (undisclosed) sat out Thursday's game against the Flyers as a healthy scratch, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Coach John Tortorella stated that Murray simply needs "just (to) play better" to draw back into the lineup. It's unclear exactly when that will be, but he's no longer "nicked up," which is what supposedly held him out of Monday's tilt. The blueliner has had an unimpressive season for the Blue Jackets in 2017-18, racking up just one goal and five assists over 34 matchups. Even when he does return, Murray won't provide a ton of fantasy upside.
