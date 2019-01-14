Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Makes impact in return
Murray recorded two assists in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.
After missing a game due to illness, Murray bounced back with his first multi-point effort in over a month. The blueliner is only three points shy of tying his career high of 25, and while his checkered injury history can't be ignored, he seems headed for a solid second half.
