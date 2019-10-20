Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Makes road trip
Murray (upper body) traveled with the team to Toronto ahead of Monday's road clash, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Murray was held out of Saturday's game against the Islanders for precautionary reasons, and as evidenced by this news, could make a return Monday. It's a great sign that he's making the trip, however, it's not a guarantee that the former second overall pick suits up for the contest. Expect a definitive word on his status prior to the game, but if he can't go, Dean Kukan would likely stay in the lineup.
