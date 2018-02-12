Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: May return soon
Murray (back) is traveling with the team and says that he's feeling good, George Richards of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
Murray has gotten back to practicing recently, and the fact he is going on this two-game trip is a good sign he's ready to return. That could mean the 24-year-old getting back in action Tuesday against the Islanders, or Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs at the latest. Murray has been out for 31 straight games at this point, so it's been awhile since Columbus has had the second-overall pick from 2012 in their lineup.
