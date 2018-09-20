Murray (undisclosed) missed practice Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Murray signed a one-year, $2.825 million contract extension in mid-July. The Blue Jackets will certainly be hoping his injury doesn't linger, as the club is also helping third-year, top-pairing defenseman Zach Werenski work through a shoulder issue ahead of the 2018-19 season.

