Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Nice output but more wanted
Murray scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.
The former number-two overall pick (2012) has four points in nine games, but he's never tallied more than 29 in a season. Then again, Murray's production has been depressed because of so much missed time. He's only played in one whole season (2015-16) and has averaged 53 games a season since. Murray can be a steady, puck-moving top-four guy if can stay healthy, but he's not likely to be a fantasy factor.
