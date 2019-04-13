General manager Jarmo Kekalainen didn't have an update on Murray's (upper body) status ahead of Sunday's Game 3, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Kekalainen's lack of update makes it safe to assume that Murray should still be considered out indefinitely with his upper-body injury. The 25-year-old blueliner hasn't tasted game action since mid-February and still has no clear-cut timetable for his return to the lineup.