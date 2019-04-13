Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: No update available
General manager Jarmo Kekalainen didn't have an update on Murray's (upper body) status ahead of Sunday's Game 3, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Kekalainen's lack of update makes it safe to assume that Murray should still be considered out indefinitely with his upper-body injury. The 25-year-old blueliner hasn't tasted game action since mid-February and still has no clear-cut timetable for his return to the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...