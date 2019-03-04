Murray (upper body) likely won't accompany the team one their two game road trip, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Murray hasn't suited up in game action since Feb. 18, and it's likely he missed the next two games as well. The 25-year-old has racked up a career-high 29 points in 56 games this campaign. Dean Kukan should continue to draw into the lineup with Murray sidelined.