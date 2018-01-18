Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Not nearing return
Coach John Tortorella indicated Thursday that Murray (upper body) is "not even close" to returning to the lineup, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Murray will miss his 23rd consecutive contest Thursday due to the upper-body ailment and it sounds as though he's still some time away from retaking the ice. With that, the Blue Jackets will likely roll with their six available bodies along the blue line until further notice, though it wouldn't be surprising if the club adds another member ahead of the upcoming two-game road trip beginning Tuesday. Further information on Murray's status should surface as he draws closer to game action.
