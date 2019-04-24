Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Not traveling with team
Murray (upper body) didn't make the trip to Boston for Games 1 and 2, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
The news effectively rules Murray out for the first two games of the club's second-round series versus the Bruins. The blueliner set career highs in assists (28) and points (29) during the regular season and would certainly provide some offense on a blue line that will also be without Adam McQuaid (head). Depending on the health of Markus Nutivaara (upper body), Adam Clendening and Scott Harrington figure to continue filling out the third pairing.
