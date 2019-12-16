Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Out against Capitals
Murray (upper body) is ruled out of Monday's game against the Capitals, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Murray will miss his ninth game of the season, as he's already dealt with hand and knee injuries. The 26-year-old blueliner has accrued seven points and a minus-7 rating through 24 games, and he contributes well defensively with 43 blocked shots. Scott Harrington is expected to draw into the lineup in Murray's stead, and Dean Kukan could earn power-play minutes.
