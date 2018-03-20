Murray recorded two assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

He also chipped in two shots and a plus-1 rating, It was Murray's first multi-point performance of the season, and the 24-year-old has only one goal and eight points in 36 games. He's been seeing extra shifts over the last couple of games with Seth Jones (upper body) sidelined, but don't expect Murray to keep hitting the scoresheet even if Jones misses more time.