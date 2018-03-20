Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Picks up two assists Monday
Murray recorded two assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.
He also chipped in two shots and a plus-1 rating, It was Murray's first multi-point performance of the season, and the 24-year-old has only one goal and eight points in 36 games. He's been seeing extra shifts over the last couple of games with Seth Jones (upper body) sidelined, but don't expect Murray to keep hitting the scoresheet even if Jones misses more time.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Looking to emerge from pine•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Sitting out Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Logs 20:17 in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Called back from conditioning stint•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...