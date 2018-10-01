Murray (groin) was designated for injured reserve Monday retroactive to Sept. 18.

By using retroactive injured reserve, there is still a glimmer of hope that Murray will be in action for Opening Night against the Red Wings -- although it seems unlikely the defenseman will be ready in time for Thursday's clash. If the Saskatchewan native is unable to suit up, it could open the door for Dean Kukan or Adam Clendening to see some early season action.