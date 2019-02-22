Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Placed on IR
Murray (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Murray didn't accompany the team on its two-game road trip to Canada after getting knocked out of Monday's game against the Lightning. The 25-year-old has logged a career-high 29 points this season, and his absence has been felt on the Columbus blue line. The transaction also opens a roster spot following a blockbuster trade involving Matt Duchene and Julius Bergman.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Doesn't make trip•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Knocked out of Monday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Records three helpers•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Good to go•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Status for Thursday unclear•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...