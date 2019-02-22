Murray (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Murray didn't accompany the team on its two-game road trip to Canada after getting knocked out of Monday's game against the Lightning. The 25-year-old has logged a career-high 29 points this season, and his absence has been felt on the Columbus blue line. The transaction also opens a roster spot following a blockbuster trade involving Matt Duchene and Julius Bergman.

