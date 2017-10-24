Murray has notched two points in eight contests this season.

After battling injuries in the second half of last year, the once highly touted prospect is skating mostly on the third pairing. Still, two points in limited ice time is a good bounce-back start for Murray, especially after he only notched one point in his last 16 games to close out 2016-17.

