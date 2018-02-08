Murray (back) joined his teammates for practice Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

It's the first time Murray has been able to take part in a practice session. The team did not provide an update on when the defenseman might be eligible to return, but fantasy owners can take solace in the fact that he is at least making strides. Once given the all-clear, the 24-year-old figures to bump Dean Kukan or David Savard from the lineup.