The Blue Jackets have extended Murray (back) a qualifying offer, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

This news comes as no surprise, as Murray has been a key member of Columbus' blue line since turning pro at the age of 20 in 2013-14, notching 101 points in 320 games while averaging over 20 minutes of ice time per contest. The 25-year-old blueliner's name has come up in trade talks of late, so it remains unclear if he'll end up being extended or dealt now that he's been qualified. The second overall pick from the 2012 draft is currently recovering from a back injury and has dealt with health issues throughout his career, which may make the Blue Jackets wary of signing him to a long-term deal.