Murray isn't a guarantee to play Saturday against the Blues, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Murray took a few bumps in Thursday's game against Winnipeg, leading to his questionable status for Saturday's game. Considering he's coming off three points in the last two games, both Murray and the Blue Jackets will likely do everything possible to get him on the ice. If he can't go, Markus Nutivaara will presumably draw in.