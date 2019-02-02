Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Question mark for Saturday
Murray isn't a guarantee to play Saturday against the Blues, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Murray took a few bumps in Thursday's game against Winnipeg, leading to his questionable status for Saturday's game. Considering he's coming off three points in the last two games, both Murray and the Blue Jackets will likely do everything possible to get him on the ice. If he can't go, Markus Nutivaara will presumably draw in.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Strong effort after break•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Makes impact in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Returning Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Will not play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Finds scoresheet against Carolina•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Ready to roll Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...