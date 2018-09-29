Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen did not rule out Murray (groin) returning for next Thursday's season-opening road against the Red Wings,

This means Murray won't play Saturday night against the Blackhawks to put the curtain on the preseason, but Columbus' 2012 second overall pick seems to be making real progress in his recovery. Murray posted 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) for the Blue Jackets last season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see his minutes climb closer to the 20-minute mark since Seth Jones will miss 4-to-6 weeks with a second-degree MCL sprain.