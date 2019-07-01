Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Re-ups with Columbus for two years
Murray (back) signed a two-year, $9.2 million contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
According to this report, a three-year deal for Murray had been discussed, but Murray has still commanded a substantial raise over the one-year, $2.825 million that he procured with Columbus last July. Selected by the Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in the 2012 draft, Murray seems to be coming into his own at hockey's highest level. He's been battling nagging upper-body and back injuries, but Murray managed to drop in a goal and 28 helpers to complement a plus-20 rating over 56 games last season. If you can get him late enough, consider drafting him as a nice depth defenseman in fantasy games.
