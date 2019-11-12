Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Ready to rock
Murray (hand) has been activated off injured reserve and is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against Montreal.
Murray was originally given a 3-4 week recovery timetable in late October when he suffered a broken hand, but his rehab clearly hasn't taken nearly as long as initially expected. The 26-year-old blueliner will likely slot into a top-four role against the Canadiens.
