Murray (foot) will play in Tuesday's game against the Flames, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Murray departed Saturday's contest against the Islanders due to a bruised foot. Fortunately, a few days of rest has done the trick and he should dress in his normal spot among the Blue Jackets' defensive pairings. The blueliner is on pace for the best offensive output of his career -- notching 13 points in 26 games thus far -- and will look to add to that total Thursday against a Flames squad allowing just 2.78 goals per game this season.