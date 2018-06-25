Murray received a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent from the Blue Jackets on Monday, the team's PR account reports.

The 24-year-old blueliner had another season marred by injuries, finishing the campaign with only one goal and 12 points in 44 games with a plus-4 rating. Murray's never come close to living up to his draft pedigree as the second overall pick in 2012, but he's developed into a solid defender in his own end, even if he offers little on offense.