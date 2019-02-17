Murray posted three assists and a plus-3 rating in a 5-2 victory against the Blackhawks on Saturday.

The 25-year-old defenseman has been stuck on one goal since early November, but he's racked up a career-best 28 assists, giving him also a career-high 29 points. Murray also owns a plus-20 rating, which is another high-water mark for his six-year career. If he could just get a couple more goals, Murray would really be spoiling his owners.