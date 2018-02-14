Murray (back) is still on injured reserve and won't play Wednesday against the Maple Leafs, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Murray hasn't tasted game action since he logged 18:31 of ice time Nov. 27 against the Canadiens, so the Blue Jackets are going to give him plenty of time to work on his conditioning during practice before slotting him back into their lineup. At this point there's no telling when Murray's absence might come to an end, but Columbus should release an update on his status once he's given a clean bill of health and activated off IR.