Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Remains sidelined
Murray (back) is still on injured reserve and won't play Wednesday against the Maple Leafs, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Murray hasn't tasted game action since he logged 18:31 of ice time Nov. 27 against the Canadiens, so the Blue Jackets are going to give him plenty of time to work on his conditioning during practice before slotting him back into their lineup. At this point there's no telling when Murray's absence might come to an end, but Columbus should release an update on his status once he's given a clean bill of health and activated off IR.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...